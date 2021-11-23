Walter Ball, 94, well-known resident of Sayre, Pa. passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Walter was born in Sayre on Sept. 1, 1927, the son of Frank and Eva (Pryslopski) Ball.
He was a veteran of World War II, having served with the U.S. Navy Sept. 1945 — Aug. 1949. He was assigned to the USS Lioba, which was designated to carry stores, refrigerated items, and equipment to ships in the fleet, and to remote stations and staging areas.
In early years, Walter was employed by the Haggerty Appliance Center in Sayre and later employed by the Sayre Area School District until retirement. Walt was very involved with the Boy Scouts of America and was scout master of Troup 86 of South Waverly, Pa. He was also actively involved with Sayre Little League, and umpiring Junior Legion Baseball.
Walter and his wife Maxine loved to travel and spend time with their family. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed following his favorite sports teams.
Walter is survived by his children, Phillip Michael Ball (Linda, dec.), Kathy Marie Ream, Gary Alan Ball (Ann Marie), and Thomas Jay Ball, grandchildren, Scott Croft, Matthew Croft, Sarah Lumi, Craig Ball, Christopher Ball, Julie Callard, Melissa Shupp, 16 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, and brothers Peter and Theodore, Walter was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Maxine Allen Ball on Sept. 16, 2020.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St. Sayre, Pa., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave. Sayre, Pa. with the Rev. Daniel Toomey, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be at a later date in the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Athens Township, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.