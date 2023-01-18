(Doris) Virginia Cowles, 93, of Waverly, NY, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Sayre Health Care Center in Sayre, Pa.
Virginia was born on March 21, 1929 in Van Etten, to the late Fred and Lena Huddle.
After high school, she graduated from Rochester Business School. Virginia worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Boroff in Waverly, and for many years as a secretary for Cheverolotti Trucking until her retirement. She was a crack shot, an avid archer, an accomplished seamstress, a voracious reader, an avid gardener, an amazing cook, a dedicated housekeeper, and an active member of the Grace Episcopal Church, and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Over the years, Virginia touched many lives as a devoted friend.
She was preceded in death by her brother; Clayton (Alice) Huddle of Baltimore, Maryland.
Virginia is survived by her devoted husband; William F. Cowles, to whom she was married for 74 years. Virginia is also survived by her son; William A. (Jacqueline) Cowles of Athens, Tennessee, daughter; Patricia (Richard) Ward of Waverly, NY, and son; David Cowles, also of Waverly. Her grandchildren include: Dr. Stacie (Jeffery) Cook of Atlanta, Georgia, Kristofor (Stephanie) Ward of San Diego, California, William F. (Kristina) Cowles of Heflin, Alabama, and Benjamin (Stephanie) Cowles of Waverly, NY. Great-Grandchildren include: Ari and Olive Cook of Atlanta, Georgia, and Carter Cowles of Waverly, NY.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery in Waverly. The family is being assisted by the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made in Virginia’s name to the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892.
