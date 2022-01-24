Lois J. Smith, 46, (Evans Manuel) was born on March 29, 1975 in the town of Waverly at the Tioga General Hospital to Sandra Alice Evans Manuel and Edward Manuel.
She lost her fight with COVID-19 but she did put up just that, a fight. She was a wildflower like a Tiger Lilly. She loved art and classic rock and roll. She loved her grandchildren, and family and friends deeply no matter the storm. She had the mouth of a sailor and the heart of a tiger. She will be missed by the ones who loved her dearly and we will be counting down the days until we see you again.
She was predeceased by her mother, Sandra Alice Manuel; her great aunt, Lois Lafritz; her best friends, Christina Desivo and Harold Kithcart; her loving husband, who I know has the light on, Lewllyn Douglas Smith; her loving son, Buddy Smith; her favorite ex son-in-law, Fredrick James Davidson.
She is survived by her children, Victoria Ann Rice and Justin Goodwin and their children Ruby Goodwin and Paul Walker Goodwin, all of Johnstown Pa., Misty M. Smith and her children Danyell Smith, Camden Davidson, Nevaeh Giggee, Maddox Alan West of Waverly and Heath Smith of Waverly; her loving and caring father, Edward Manuel; her sisters, Tammi Evans and April Campbell and all of their children and great grandchildren; her brothers, Edward Manuel and Steven Manuel and their children and great grandchildren; her current love, Kip Getchell; as well as her best friend of 20 plus years, Tasha Plouse.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 from 11 to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Lois’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.