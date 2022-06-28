Letitia “Tish” Ann Thompson, 73, of Waverly NY passed away on June 22, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
She was predeceased by her mother, Alta Thompson (Hanlon); father, Judd Thompson; sisters, Erla Ballard (Lewis) and Roberta Lewis; brothers, Robert “Bobby” Lewis, Stephen Lewis, and Judd A. Thompson; nephew,Charlie Lewis; and grandson, Justin Miller.
Tish is survived by her three children, Jeffrey Haight (Michelle) of Warren Center PA, Lesha Miller (Matthew) of Rineyville KY, and Michael Haight (Rhonda) of Rockville, VA; nine grandchildren, Samantha Perry (Haight), Ashlee Allyn, Chris Aaron Allyn, Kristen Jones (Haight), Brittney Hakes (Haight), MacKay Haight, Mckenzie Haight, Brandon Miller and Caleb Miller; and six great grandchildren, Julian Haight-Perry, Anthony Perry, Faylen Wilson, Robert Perry, Kynlee Jones, Layla Miller, and Michael Jones due in September. Tish is also survived by many neices and nephews, including Ellen Finnerty (Litteer), whom she had a very special bond with.
Tish enjoyed traveling to visit family in Virginia and Kentucky each summer, even though she never liked the hot temperatures. She was fondly known as Gerty, Gram, Grandma, or Grandma T. and held a special place in her grandchildren’s hearts. She spent time with them playing Wii (A-me, A-me), telling stories, and just laughing about nothing.
She spent her free time watching her favorite tv shows, MSNBC, Reality TV, M.A.S.H., and any true crime shows. She loved and doted on her cats, who became her children once her own moved out of the area.
Tish’s children would like to thank Sandra Barrett for the time and care she provided to their mother.
Letitia requested no services be held after her passing and the family is honoring this request.
Those wishing to make memorial contribuations in Letitia’s name are kindly asked to conside: ASPCA or the American Heart Associations. The family is being asssited by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Letitia’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.