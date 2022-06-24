Joseph Patrick McSparron, 65, of Hancock, Md., (formerly of Athens) passed away at his home, Monday, June 20, 2022, after a battle with lung cancer. He was able to hang up his toolbelt and lay down the tape measure for the last time.
Born May 10, 1957, in Dunmore, Lackawanna Co., PA., he was the son of Pauline Sozanski McSparron and the late Thomas William McSparron. Joe and his mother had a very loving, special relationship and spoke every day.
He was an Athens High School graduate, Class of 1975, and later attended Williamsport Area Community College.
He was a Master Builder and woodworker. Joe took pride in being an “elder statesman” in the Recovery Community having 30+ years of sobriety. He was also an avid Grateful Dead fan.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Teresa Joy (Mann) McSparron; their three daughters, Jayme Bartles, of Hancock, Md/, Jennifer McSparron, and fiancé Jacob Otwell, of Texas, and Jodie McSparron, of South Carolina; his mother Pauline McSparron of Athens, Pa..; a brother Jeremiah McSparron, Sayre, Pa.; two grandchildren, Clayton and Jean Bartles; in-laws Belvin and Margaret Mann, Pam Mann of Hancock, Leroy and Teresa Mann, all of Hancock, Md., Steve and Annie Mann, of Williamsport, Md., and Dale Mann, of Arlington, Va..; niece Sarah Mann; nephews Ean Mann, Holden Mann, and Hudson Mann; and grandmother-in-law, Gladys Potts, of Little Orleans, Md..
A Catholic mass will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 16 E. High St. Hancock, MD., July 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. There will be a gathering and luncheon following in the church hall. Burial will be private at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Little Orleans, MD.
Arrangements were entrusted to Grove Funeral Home, 141 West Main St, Hancock, MD. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.grovefh.com.