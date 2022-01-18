Barbara A. Ward Heinzelman, 59, of Waverly passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 with her family by her side.
She was predeceased by her father, John Ward.
Barb is survived by her significant other, Steve Keturi of Waverly; mother, Anna Ward of Waverly; children, Tasha (Tom) Williams of Binghamton, Morgan (Ray) Melrath of Waverly and Wally Heinzelman IV of Waverly; siblings, Denise (Joe) Dolan of Waverly and John (Becky) Ward of Waverly; grandchildren, Trenton, Trevor, Melina and Paislee; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Barb was born in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School in the Class of 1980. She worked at Toshiba in Horseheads for many years, at Soprano’s in Waverly for over 9 years and Ward Furniture in Waverly for over 13 years. Barb enjoyed life, she could be found enjoying a fire and a drink with her friends, floating down the Chemung River, being outdoors or making another video for her YouTube channel “Cooking with Barb”. Barb loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was very patriotic and was proud of her Native American heritage.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Barb’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Barb’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.