Doris Eleanor LaDue, 95, of Ulster, PA, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Sayre Personal Care Home.
She was born on May 9, 1927, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late Luther and Kathryn (Golden) Lantz.
Doris loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an active member of the Ulster Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and going to yard sales.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Morris LaDue, daughters Lucinda Kay LaDue and Dixie Coolbaugh, brothers Richard “Dick” Lantz, Paul Lantz, John “Jack” Lantz, Ralph Lantz and Larry Lantz and sister Lois Ludwig.
Doris is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Nancy LaDue, son Keith LaDue, daughter and son-in-law Suzette and Tom Wheatley, and son and daughter-in-law Greg and Tracy LaDue, grandchildren and their spouses Lynn and Brian Kennedy, Lori and Charles Miller, Amy and Shawn Kepner, Vanessa and Brett Woodring, Amber and Matt Schreiber and grandson Rory Haggerty, great-grandchildren Shelby Kepner, Kennedy Kepner, Hendrix Schreiber, and Cecily Estabrook. She is also survived by her brother Bill Lantz, sisters Phyllis Potter, Juanita Teeter, and Carole (Bill) Powless, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Catherine Dawes officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens.
Memorial donations may be made in Doris’ name to the Salvation Army, 353 Fulton Street, Sayre, PA 18840, Ulster Library, 23866 Rt-220, Ulster, PA 18850, or the Ulster Methodist Church, 80 2nd Street, Ulster, PA 18850.