Lizzie R. Hill, 81, of Waverly, N.Y., formerly of East Smithfield, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Elderwood at Tioga in Waverly, N.Y.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1940, in Troy, Pa., the daughter of the late Stanley and Ruth (Leonard) Roy.
Lizzie loved her family deeply. She was employed with Robert Packer Hospital, retiring after many years of dedicated service. She was an amazing artist, especially painting and needlework. Lizzie is a Daughter of the American Revolution. She was an avid golfer, beginning the sport later in life, and won the Tomasso’s Club Championship multiple times.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Leslie R. Hill, daughter Tamara Huggins, sisters Harriett, Catherine, Grace, and Myrtle, and brother Theodore.
Lizzie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Terry and Howard Putnam, sons and daughters-in-law Timothy and Cindy Hill and Thomas and Cheryl Hill, daughter and son-in-law Leslie and Dan VanAllen, son-in-law Will Huggins, grandchildren Travis, Kristin, Stephanie, Levi, Zach, Christina, Tiffany, Eric, Will, Jr., and Abigail, numerous great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Lizzie’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or act.alz.org/donate.