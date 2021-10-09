Herbert Aubrey Abbott of Chemung View Apartments in Athens, Pa. passed away Oct. 6, following declining health.
He was born in Birchardville, Pa., March 10, 1934, to Paul and Ruth Brink Abbott. He was preceded in death by his parents, a step son Jerry and his wife of 55 years, Leola Reeve Abbott.
He is survived by a brother Carl (Vivian) of Wysox Pa., and a sister Marian (Edward) Yeckinevich of Sayre, Pa., a step-daughter, Judy Manchester of Centerville, Pa., a step-son Gene (Doreen) Haight, of Elmira, N.Y., grandchildren: Jeff Haight, Lesha Haight Miller, Michael Haight, Rae Lynne Powell Quinn, Brett Powell, Matthew Manchester, and Philip Haight; and he had 12 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
“Burburt,” as he was affectionally known by the grandchildren, was especially close to great granddaughters Erica Powell Welch and Caitlyn Powell, who lived close by and spent a great deal of time with him and his late wife as they were growing up.
Herbert enjoyed all of the grandchildren and great grandchildren, often hunting, fishing, and playing golf with the boys and entertaining the girls with games and puzzles. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Herbert was a veteran of the U.S. Army. For over 40 years he and his wife operated the Tomahawk Restaurant along Route 17 in Lowman, N.Y. and for several years they operated the Tomahawk Restaurant in North Towanda (now known as Jones Diner).
Services are private and are at the convenience of Herbert’s family. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials in his memory may be made to the Ridgebury Sportsman’s Club or to a charity of one’s choice. Send Condolences at: RobertsFHInc.com.