Viola E. Williams, 81, of Lockwood passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Feb. 8 with her family by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, George and Florence Helwig Matthews; grandson, William Hamblin III; her half-sister, June Lore; along with her husbands.
Viola is survived by her children, William K. Hamblin II of Lockwood, Maryrita L. (Bill) Wood of Lockwood and Michele M. (Elmer) Barrett of Elmira; her grandchildren, Sarah Beavers (Lee) Reynolds, Ralph Beavers, Jessica Hamblin, George Santose, Matthew Hamblin, Danielle Fields, Kacey Beavers, Jonathon Fields and Aaron Wood; several great grandchildren and cousins; and three nephews.
Viola was born in New Rochelle, New York and graduated from Waverly High School in the Class of 1958. She attended the Del Kadar Beauty School in Elmira before meeting her first husband and working at Banfield Company in Van Etten, New York. She then got into real estate working at Safe Buy Real Estate Company for many years. She loved to garden, fish, watch her birds and just loved nature in general. She had a goal of wanting to name any tree that she saw, so she bought a book and self-taught herself to identify any tree going down the road.
A time of gathering will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the family residence at 1030 Ridge Road in Lockwood, New York. She will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly in the spring. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Viola’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com