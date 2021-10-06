James D. Vanderpool, 86, of Litchfield Township, Pa. passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Elderwood at Waverly Skilled Nursing Facility in Waverly, N.Y.
James was born in Sayre, Pa. on Feb. 1, 1935, the son of DeWitt Vanderpool and Florence McKintyre Vanderpool. James was employed by the Ingersoll-Rand Foundry in Waverly and the Ajax Foundry in South Waverly for many years until retirement.
James is survived by his children, Michael (Pat) Vanderpool of Rome, Joseph Vanderpool of California, Jeffery Vanderpool of Litchfield, Raymond Vanderpool of Rome, Gerald Vanderpool of Rome, Shirley (Dale) Goudreau of Sayre, Bonnie (John) Campos of Ithaca, Pete Vanderpool of Rome, grandchildren, Jolene Vincent of Waverly, Julia (Lucas) Wilson of Athens, Steven Stack of Athens, Tony (Brandy) Goudreau of Texas, Chad Goudreau of Tennessee, Ken Goudreau of Sayre, James M. Vanderpool of Milan, numerous great grandchildren, sisters, Leona VanDuzer of Sayre, Rosemary (Dick) Bartleson of Florida, Verna Kinney of Sayre, Kathy (Dale) Stack of Athens, brothers, Glenn Vanderpool of Rome, Ernie (Sharon) Vanderpool of Athens as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by a sister, Bessie Hall and brothers, Bill, Enos and Al Vanderpool.
Abiding with James request, there will be no funeral service. Interment will be in the South Litchfield Cemetery.