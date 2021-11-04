Myles “Bubba” Roach, 11, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on Oct. 8, 2010, in Sayre, Pa., the son of Jordan Roach and Katelyn (Irons) Roach.
Bubba was a vibrant boy who was very friendly to everyone. He was a student at the Athens Area School District, in Mr. Lane’s 5th grade class at SRU. Bubba was very intelligent and from the time he was small, he idolized his great-grandpa, Francis Johnston, which is why his goal was to join the Navy to follow in his footsteps. Bubba was like all boys, he loved his Legos and riding his BMX bike. He liked to draw, color and collecting army pins. Bubba loved fish and his favorite color was red.
He is predeceased by his maternal great-grandpa Francis Johnston, paternal great-grandma “Gigi” Sylvia Lewis, and his best friend Jagger Roberts.
Myles is survived by his beloved parents Katelyn Roach and Jordan Roach, sister Jaelyn Roach, brother Truman Roach, maternal grandparents Lauri Irons and Tracey Ludwig, paternal grandparents Deneen and Don Roach, maternal great-grandmother Stephanie Johnston, paternal great-grandmother Roseann Roach, paternal great-grandfather Robert F. Lewis Sr., paternal aunt Hannah Roach, paternal uncle Matt Roach, maternal uncle Justin Irons, maternal great-uncle Fred “Uncle Grandpa” Johnston, many other aunts and uncles, cousins Garret, Taylor, Sea-Jae, Kellie, Richard, Bella, many other cousins, his best friend Briley Wheeler, and many other friends. Myles was loved beyond measure and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
To honor Bubba, the family would like all attending to wear something in his favorite color, red. For his many friends and students, please feel free to share one of your special Legos to be placed with Myles.