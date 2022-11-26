Pearl J. Strange, of Sayre, Pa., passed away after an extended illness on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Sayre Healthcare with her family by her side.
She was born on March 12, 1937, in Sayre, Pa. the daughter of the late Mark and Hazel (Johnson) Harris.
Pearl had many activities that she enjoyed participating in which included spending time on Barclay Mountain, hunting, and going to the casino and rummage sales, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is predeceased by her husband James “Joe” Strange; brother Buddy Harris; sisters Arlene Wheeler, Jean Bowman, and Helen Wakely.
Pearl is survived by her children Randy (Sandra) Talada and Tammy (Brian) Romania; grandchildren Megan (Jan Laan) Romania, Ashley (Devon Spallone) Romania, Jimmy (Carissa Zimmerman) Talada, Bobby Talada and Billy Talada; great-grandchildren Tyler, Brianna, Brayden, Logan, Molly, Cameron, and Kaylin Talada; great-great-grandchild Jaxson Talada; sisters Joyce (Ron) Geiger and Mary Smith; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow in Tioga Point Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pearl’s memory to the Stray Haven Animal Shelter, 194 Shephard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.