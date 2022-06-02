Leland L. Richards, 90, of Lockwood passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.
He was predeceased by his parents, Horace and Paullena Grippin Richards; sister, Viola Barton; and special friend, Leman Lupold.
Lee is survived by his children, Larry (Karen) Richards of Lockwood and Cheryl Stuby of Lockwood; grandchildren, Sheila Richards of Md. and Shawn Richards of Ga.; great grandchildren, Christopher, Anthony, Gage, Joshua and Dyllan; three great-great grandchildren; special friend, Brent Kellogg of Lockwood; along with many friends.
Lee was born in Waverly, New York and graduated from Waverly High School. After high school he went to work for Corning Glass Works. Lee worked for Waverly Police Department as a police and fire dispatcher and retired after 26 years of service. He enjoyed spending his time on the “North Forty” in Lockwood. He enjoyed hunting deer and eventually traded his gun for a camara and would get amazing photos the deer. Lee was a life member of the Cayuta Hose Company in Waverly.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, New York Cemetery. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Leland’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.