Caring mother and grandmother, Lucille’s love of life didn’t come to an end with her death. Lucille passed away on Feb. 6, at the age of 64, in her hometown of Sayre, PA with both of her sons by her side. Her battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed her courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Lucy came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. Lucille loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals and treats for her family and friends. She was extremely skilled at sewing and would make blankets and baby items for the local pregnancy centers.
Lucille was born to Oaple Boehm and Marshall (Bud) Preston on Oct. 24, 1957. After graduating from High School, Lucille decided to serve her country by joining the United States Army. Once she was honorably discharged, she gave birth to her first son, Christopher Seeley in 1980. Lucille had her second son Scott Mingus in 1988. Lucille eventually found true love, in David Jordan, while working as a waitress. Lucille married David Jordan in 2008 after spending 20 years together. Lucille spent over 10 years working at Robert Packer Hospital on 5 Main as a care partner. After losing her husband in 2018 Lucille moved to Broken Arrow, OK and began her job at Walmart. In January 2022 Lucille was ready to come home to be near her family and grandchildren.
Lucille is survived by her wonderful sons, Christopher (Candis) Seeley and Scott Mingus. She was a proud grandma to Gage Lincoln, Hunter Lincoln, Jaggar Gelber, Christopher Seeley Jr., Harper Seeley, Scarlett Seeley, Dylan Mingus, Nolan Mingus and Aubrianna Mingus. Her Brothers; Marshall (Judy) Preston, Raymond Preston, and Rick (Linda) Boehm, and her sisters Cremora (Tish) Dailey and Nancy Wootton. Her cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed by all who were lucky to meet her.
Services for Lucille’s remembrance of life will be held at Greater Valley Assembly of God in Athens, PA on Tuesday Feb. 15. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Celebration of life following from noon to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Robert Packer Hospital 5 Main or Endless Mountains Pregnancy Center in Towanda, PA.
Those who wish may leave a remembrance for Lucille by visiting tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.