Sylvia E. Moe, 80, of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at home after declining health.
She was born on May 25, 1942, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Leon Sitzer and the late Louise Simcoe.
Sylvia enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her sisters; Doris Bellis, Pat Balshuwitz and Donna Hiley; and brothers; Dale Sitzer and Gary Sitzer.
Sylvia is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law; Victor and Susan Moe of Sayre, Pa. and Steven and Denise Moe of Kansas City, MO; daughter and son-in-law; Suzanne and Rick Carling of Van Etten, NY; grandchildren; Heather Marion, Adam Moe, Maria Gautroaux and Eric Moe; great-grandchildren; Alexia, Madison, Adrianna, Wyatt, Elliott, Adaline, Everett and Luke; sister; Linda Kraft; also survived by special niece; Cindy Woods and several other nieces and nephews.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 11 a.m. to noon at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA. Immediately followed by burial at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Those wishing may make memorial donations in Sylvia’s name to National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org or a charity of your choosing.
