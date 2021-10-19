Gordon E. Hawthorne, 87, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, Athens, following an extended illness.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1933, in South Waverly, Pa., the son of the late Leon and Clarabell (Porter) Hawthorne.
Gordon was a graduate of Waverly High School and attended Corning Community College. A decorated veteran, Gordon served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from July 9, 1951, to July 8, 1955. After leaving the Air Force, he joined the Army Reserve, serving for over 20 years.
Gordon worked at Ingersoll Rand, Athens, as a Personnel Clerk, prior to retiring. He was a lifetime member and Past Commander of the VFW Skiff-Bower Post #1536 and a lifetime member of VFW Asylum Post #7475 and past Jr. Vice Commander. Gordon was a member of the American Legion, Cooties, Sons of American Revolution, and the AMVETS. Gordon also belonged to the Honest Horse Thieves. He loved spending time with his family.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife Vera (Thompson) Hawthorne, grandson Timothy Hawthorne, brother Franklin Hawthorne, sisters Doris Hiley, Madelyn Arnold, Janice Glockner, and brother Donald Hawthorne.
Gordon is survived by his children Wesley Hawthorne of Sayre, Pa., Brian and Judy Hawthorne of LeRaysville, Pa., Valerie Fenton of Owego, N.Y., and Mark Hawthorne of Athens, Pa.; grandchildren Eric Hawthorne, Jason Raymond, Guy Raymond, Michael Horton, Vicky Culbertson, Alexander Hawthorne, and Mark Hawthorne Jr.; great-grandchildren Dayden, Cherish, Allison, Ayla, Parker, Devon, Tyrese, Michael Jr., and Hunter; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m.
Burial and committal services will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.