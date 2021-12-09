Michael F. “Mike” Worden, 71, of Athens, Pa., passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital due to complications from COVID.
Born on Nov. 5, 1950 in Sayre, Pa., he was the son of the late Kenneth Worden and Anna (Raupers) Worden.
Mike worked most of his life at Stroehmann Bakeries and later retired from Ingersoll Rand. Since his school days, playing the drums and music was Mike’s passion. His talent brought him to be part of many different musical groups starting at the age of 15. His career began as one of the drummers for the Penn-York Highlanders, and later became the drum major. Over the years, he played drums with two rock bands, “Who’dathunkit” and “Diana and the Crew.” Mike currently was a drummer with the Kirby Band. Mike also enjoyed playing trivia at various places throughout the Valley and also hosted trivia at U.U.C.A.S.
He is predeceased by his sister Maria Worden and brother Anthony Worden.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, of 11 years, children Mark Worden and his wife Kim, Rick Worden and his wife, Joyce, Mike Worden and his wife, Carly, and Tim Worden, grandchildren Jeff, Julie, Jacob, Ahlaina, George, Camren, Arabelle, Ella Sue, Lukas, Samantha, Kaden, Riley, Otto, and great-grandson Westin. He is also survived by his sister Barb Bean, special cousin Claire Larson, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.
Per Michael’s wishes, services will be private. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations can be made in Michael’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Robert Packer Hospital for the care given to their loved one during his time there.