Joseph Patrick “Joey” Fenton, 43, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, peacefully at home.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1979, in Sayre, Pa., to William Floyd and Carolann (Fokas) Fenton.
Joey loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed working with his hands, especially with electrical and tile work and working on boats. Joey loved spending time outdoors in nature, especially fishing, hunting, and camping. He enjoyed listening to all kinds of music.
He is predeceased by his father William Floyd Fenton, maternal grandparents Caroline and Andrew Fokas, paternal grandparents Esther and Johnathan Fenton, uncles Andy Fokas, Gordon Fenton, and Neil Vanderpool, aunts Anna Forman, Linda Fenton, and his girlfriend Rachel Mangano.
Joseph is survived by his daughter Jade Fenton, sons Dominick, Alex, and Noah Fenton, grandson Carter Fenton, loving mother, Carolann Fenton, brother and sister-in-law Billy and Heather Fenton, uncles Paul (Chuck) Fenton, Wayne (Kathy) Fenton, Albert Fenton, aunts Cathy (Bob) Barry, Char (Rick) Brown, and Shirley Vanderpool, nieces Azeilya Fenton and Glenna (Chad) Decker, nephew Kalob Benjamin-Fenton, many close cousins, and his best friends Greg Vandyke, Brian Vandyke, Randy Bergman, and many other friends. .
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 1pm with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow the service in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.