Elizabeth Ann Davis Hannon of Conway, SC (formerly of Athens, PA) passed away peacefully at home after a protracted battle with cancer on Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022.
Elizabeth was born in Baltimore Maryland on April 25 1945 to parents Sherwood and Bessie Davis. She was a graduate from Athens High School in 1963 and was employed at the Hotel Bradford and as a florist before attending BOCES for her LPN certification. She then worked at the Heritage Nursing Home and Tioga Nursing Home.
She was a member of the Saint Joseph’s Church in Athens.
Elizabeth moved to Conway, SC in 1997, where she enjoyed gardening, jigsaw-puzzles, suduko, and all things Coca-Cola. She was devoted to her loving K9 companions, Freddie and Susie.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Teresa (Tracy) Cole of Muncy, Pa., Cathy (Mark) McKean of Athens, Tom (Candy) Hannon of Athens, and Michael Hannon of Conway; grandchildren, Hannah Cole-Hummel (Abe), Maggie Cole, Nathan Cole, Sophia Cole, Seth McKean, Rainey McKean, Amanda Teeter (Brett), Angela O’Malley, and Anthony Searles; many nieces and nephews; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Thomas R. Hannon, her sister Myrtle Sue “Suzanne” Cunningham, father-in-law and mother-in-law Roland and Anna Cusick Hannon, and her brother-in-law James Hannon.
In accordance with her wishes, no funeral services will be held. The family will hold a private gathering at a later date.