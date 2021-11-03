Candice A. Stilson, 72, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer and COVID at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Olin Clifford and Dawn Meade Spencer; and her cousin, Bonnie Spencer.
Candy is survived by her loving husband, Gary Stilson of Waverly; children, Tabatha (Larry) Hughes of Kentucky, Scott (Kim) Miller of Michigan and Shannon (Bryson) Gilstrap of South Carolina; siblings, Cliff (Kathy) Spencer of Athens, Cindy (Jim) Barrett of Waverly, and Craig (Sandy) Spencer of Waverly; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her four-legged companion; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Candy graduated from Waverly High School, Class of 1967, and was a lifelong resident of the Valley. She worked at Kmart for 20 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #492, VFW Auxiliary #8104, and the American Legion Riders of Horseheads. She enjoyed gardening, camping, going for rides on the motorcycle, collecting tea cups, taking trips to Florida and taking pictures.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Randy Stilson officiating. Burial to follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa., followed by a luncheon at the VFW, Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. For those unable to attend the services, we will livestream the service at 12 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Candy’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.