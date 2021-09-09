Clair Wilson, of Chemung NY passed away peacefully on September 7th, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Clair was born on May 3rd, 1948 to Herbert Wilson Sr. and Dorothy Claire Wilson in Mundy’s Corner, PA. Clair graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1971.
He was an avid instrumentalist, former member of the Kirby Band and dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was also a longtime member of the Athens Wesleyan Church.
Clair is survived by his wife, Marcia Wilson. They were married on August 28th, 1971. Clair is also survived by their children, Angela Henson, (husband, Justin Henson, of York Haven, PA) Shane Wilson (Dansville, NY) and Breanna Wilson (Zachary Cain, Erin, NY) and two grandchildren Sophia and Ryan Henson.
Clair has four siblings, Herbert Wilson Jr. (wife, Linda), Jim Wilson, (wife, Deb), Marjorie Panaro (husband, Ed), and Fran Decker (husband, Dan) and also has several nieces and nephews. Clair is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Marjorie Panaro.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 1:00-2:00 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, PA 18840. The memorial service to celebrate Clair’s life will be held at the conclusion of the visitation on September 25th at 2:00 PM at the church.
The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Clair’s memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.