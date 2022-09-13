William A. “Billy” Baker, 63, of Lockwood, NY passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at home with his family by his side.
He was predeceased by his father, Paul Baker; sister-in-law, Janetta Baker; brothers-in-law, Tom Hooker and Mark Seeley; nephew, Joshua Conrad; and niece, Sheri Lane.
Billy is survived by his mother, Patricia Baker; children, Richard Baker and Kirsten Baker; grandchildren, Chrystianna Fredenburg, Nolan Cornell, Lilyanna Scott; brother, Paul (Maggie) Baker; sisters, Pat Seeley, Barb (Rick) Elwood, Bonita (Jim) Voorhees, Martha (Randy) Hooker, Susan (Walt) Conrad, Debra (Joe) Conrad; uncle, Ray Struble; aunt, Joyce Tavelli; Stella Czeupryma; along with several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Billy was a man who loved the outdoors and enjoyed growing all kinds of plants. He worked for many years as a landscaper. He was a very social person who enjoyed a good smoke and his tie-dyed shirts.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, NY with Deacon Mike Donovan officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to help offset funeral cost to Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Billy’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com