Ryan James VanDyke, 22, of Huntingdon, Pa. formerly of Athens Township, Pa. passed away Friday evening, Sept. 30, 2022 at Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Huntingdon, Pa. Ryan was born July 14, 2000 in Sayre, Pa. the son of Christina J. Ogden VanDyke and Jamie H. VanDyke.
He was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the class of 2018 and subsequently graduated from Bradford County Vocational Technical School in Towanda where he received certification in building construction and cooking. After completing his education, Ryan worked with his father on building construction projects.
Ryan was employed by Walmart in Huntingdon, Pa. at the time of his passing. Ryan possessed a congenial personality, was a friend to all, and greatly enjoyed helping others. He enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics, the outdoors, fishing, hunting, playing video games, motorcycles, bicycles, and mechanical work on lawnmowers.
He is survived by his parents, Jamie H. and Christina J. VanDyke of Athens Township, sister, Shelby-Lynn Marie VanDyke of Athens Township, brother, Jason VanDyke of Huntingdon, maternal grandparents, Albert and Virginia Ogden III of Towanda, Angelika Seitel of Rome, paternal grandmother, Virginia VanDyke of Athens, maternal great grandparents, Albert Ogden Jr. and Dorothy Ogden of Huntingdon, aunts, Tanya Ogden (Michael Saxon) of LeRaysville, Jessica Dunlap of Huntingdon, Brittany Barkell of Newport, PA, Melissa (Chad) Belles of Tioga Center, NY, uncles, Matthew (Rose) Ogden of Pringle, PA, Michael (Faith) VanDyke of Milan, several great aunts, great uncles and cousins. Ryan was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Loretta VanDyke and maternal great great grandmother, Sue I. Wesley.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Bradford/Sullivan Counties Special Olympics, P.O. Box 405, Wysox, PA 18854 in memory of Ryan James VanDyke. Memories and Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.