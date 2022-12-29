William H. Kenney, 95, of Litchfield, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Bill was born on December 17, 1927 in West Orange, NJ a son of the late John J. and Helen (Best) Kenney. He was a graduate of West Orange High School and attended the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ. On Oct. 4, 1946 he enlisted into the US Army and proudly served his country in occupied Japan just after WWII. On Jan. 12.1957 Bill married Lenore Mae Gallow Kenney. Together they shared nearly sixty-six years of marriage and were blessed with six children. He was loved dearly by his 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Dedicated to the Lord, Bill was a member of the Nichols Baptist Church. He was always generous with his time and energy. His love of music and singing has been passed down to much of his family. Bill was a skilled carpenter and mechanic. In his spare time he enjoyed watercolor painting, walking in the woods with his family, especially the younger ones, and spending time with his pets. Bill had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, especially at his own corny jokes. He was always happy to share his stories and was never one to make a long story short.
Though we know Bill is with his heavenly Father, his presence here on earth will be forever missed but his legacy of love, kindness, and generosity will live on.
He is survived by his wife Lenore; his children: Deborah (Dale) Lancaster; Gary (Becka) Kenney; Thomas (Laurie) Kenney; Maureen (James) Roberts; Donna (Robert) Hostetter; Denise (Timothy) Viekman. Affectionately known as Papa to his grandchildren: Courtney (Jon) Hopcraft, Caitlyn Lancaster, Allison (Chase) Whittemore, Lydia (Devin) Everly, Emma (Levi) Castle, Cameron Kenney, Caitlyn Kenney, Abram (Lindsay) Roberts, Patrick (Alicia) Roberts, Anna (Justin) Hipp, Caroline (Seth) Wilson, Rebekah (Jonah) Howell, Lucas Roberts, Liam Roberts, Thomas Roberts, Nathaniel Hostetter, Ian Hostetter, Samuel Hostetter, Aubrey (Noel) Field, Delaney Viekman and Christian Viekman; great grandchildren; sister-in-law Alice Kenney; several special nieces, nephews and their families.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and their spouses: John (Eunice) Kenney; Marjorie (Angelo) Corvino, Audrey (Ray) Parks, Shirley Bungart, Joan (William) Bottorff, Richard Kenney and Stephen Vitkovsky.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, Dec. 31st from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
A funeral service and celebration of Bill’s life will begin at noon, with Pastor Ron Park officiating. Bill will be laid to rest in the spring in Orange Hill Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial gift to either the Nichols Presbyterian Church Med Shed (please write Med Shed in the memo) PO Box 146, Nichols, NY13812 or the Nichols Baptist Church, Attn: Missionary Fund 90 Roki Blvd, Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of William H. Kenney.