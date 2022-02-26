Frank T. “Tom” Madigan, 81, of Sayre passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 25.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank R. and Elizabeth Preston Madigan; his sister, Donna Romania; and his brother, Michael Madigan.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marjorie Madigan of Sayre; his children, Marcylou Elston of Sayre, Shawn (Wendy) Madigan of Sayre and Kevin (Julie McCarty) Madigan of Waverly; his grandchildren, Haley Elston, Heidi Elston, Josh Madigan, Emily Madigan, Kacey Madigan and Kelcey Madigan.
Tom was born in Waverly, New York and graduated from Waverly High School in the class of 1958. He served in the US Army. Tom worked at Ithaca Gun, General Shelter and for Ingersoll Rand in Athens for 29 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, but his favorite was bowling. He was a member of the Valley Bowling Association and the former Moose Club in Waverly. Tom was proud to have held the record at Penn York Lanes for the highest series 819 for many years. Tom served as an officer and coach for the Sayre Little League for many years.
The family would like to give a “Special Thanks” to the Guthrie Staff on the 5th Floor Oncology and the Hospice staff for the love and care you provided Tom “Pops.”
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, March 3, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Tom’s life will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. For those who are unable to attend the service we will Live Stream the service at 2 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Tom’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.