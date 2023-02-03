Patricia Kay “Babe” Beers, 65, of 205 Longway Street, Athens, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Patricia was born in Towanda, Pa. on Dec. 16, 1957, the daughter of Mike Vischansky and Pauline Elizabeth (Arnold) Vischansky. She attended Towanda High School and in early years was employed by Sayre Lingerie and also provided home care for families in the valley area. Patricia dedicated her life to raising her family. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, caring for her flowers, and attending rummage sales and auctions. Patricia was a grandmother to all kids known as grandma Pat.
Her family includes her husband, John R. Beers Sr., children, Lisa Beers-Carnrike and husband Glen Carnrike of Sayre, Kenneth Beers II and wife Kelley Flynn Beers of South Carolina, John Beers Jr. and wife Lori Beers of Tioga Center, NY, Robin Pennington and husband Jim Pennington of Ridgway, Pa., Michael Beers and wife Stacy Beers of Athens, grandchildren, Roberto Carnrike and wife Caitlin Crane Carnrike of Sayre, Ashlie Beers of Athens, great grandson, Noah Beers of Athens, sisters, Zella Nichols and husband Dave Nichols, Shirley Harris and husband James Harris, Irene Filer, and Sharon Felicita as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her brothers, Michael, Dale, Robert, and James Vischansky.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 4 to 5 p.m. followed by a funeral and committal service at 5 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. with Pastor Catherine R. Dawes officiating.
Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa.
The family suggests that bequests be directed to the Bradford Unit of the American Cancer Society, 1948 East Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Rockville, MD 20852 in memory of Patricia Kay Beers. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.