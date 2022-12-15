Bonita “Bonnie” M. English, 57, of Waverly, NY passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
She was predeceased by parents, Frank English and Charlene Barrows English; brother-in-law, Gary Schock; and Jack and Barbara Bowman.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Joseph Bowman of Waverly; sisters, Julie English of Waverly and Rosie (Bill Sheffield) Perry of Ithaca; grandchild, Neveah Vankuren of Waverly; step mother, Janice English of Waverly; special nieces, Nichole (Randy Robbins) Schock of Waverly and Kali (Tyler) Gillespie of Newfield; special nephew, Eric Schock of Waverly; her step-sister, Donna Spangler; along with great nephews and many special friends.
Bonnie was born in Waverly, New York and graduated from Waverly High School in the Class of 1983. She went to work at the Robert Packer Hospital as a CNA for over 15 years on Six South. She also worked for P&C in the bakery, Croft Lumber and Kmart in Sayre. She was a very giving person with a big heart who enjoyed reading, cooking and her cats.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.