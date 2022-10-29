Mrs. Heidi Thurston, of Kannapolis, NC. Born April 26, 1941 in Copenhagen Denmark, the only child of Elinor and Tage Wibroe. Heidi moved to the United States in 1958 and soon met Chuck Thurston who would become her loving husband of 63 years.
They raised their family in northern Pennsylvania where she worked for the Evening Times newspaper as a reporter and eventually a weekly columnist, authoring two columns; “Not so Strictly Speaking”, and “Woman of the Week”.
The family moved to Kannapolis, NC in 1979, where she first worked as a bank teller and later as the Administrative Assistant for Cabarrus Economic Development from 1989 until retirement.
She and her husband built a cabin in the mountains near Elkin, NC which became their sanctuary where they retreated to often, they spent their time there visiting vineyards, entertaining friends and family and writing. She and her husband are both published authors.
She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville, NC, and also a member of Marian Circle, Landings and Connection Group, a member of IAAP and a founding member of the Piedmont Adventure Club.
She is survived by her Husband, Charles Robert Thurston, her three children and their spouses; Mark and Candice Thurston of Lexington, SC, Curt and El Thurston of
Mint Hill, NC and Kristine Williams of Kannapolis, NC, as well as nine grandchildren; Courtney McDonald, Nathan Thurston, Ashley Maneval, Sarah Norris, William Thurston, Dallas Williams, Mary Kathryn Thurston, Chloe Hilliger and Addie D’Allaird, and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service is being planned for April 2023.
Whitley’s Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, N.C. is serving the family of Mrs. Thurston.