Joseph Henry Wilkinson, 89, of Waverly, N.Y. (and formerly from Summerfield, Fla., for over 20 years), passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, following declining health.
Joe was born in Ulster, Pa., the son of the late Henry “Snowball” and Helen Aderhold Wilkinson. He was a graduate of Ulster High School, Class of 1949. Upon graduating from high school, Joe worked for Ingersoll Rand as a machinist before enlisting in the United States Navy for four years. Joe was honorably discharged as an Aviation Electronics Technician, Second Class, in 1955.
On Aug. 9, 1952, Joe married his Athens High School sweetheart, Barbara “Joan” Regn. They were married for 66 years before her death in 2019.
Employed with IBM in Owego as an electronic engineer for 31 years, Joe always said that he wanted to be retired longer than the number of years he worked. He fulfilled that wish, retiring in 1987 – enjoying such activities as hunting, golfing and NASCAR racing.
Joe was a member of the Catholic Community of the Epiphany in Sayre. His family includes four children and one special grandson: daughter Cindy and Joseph Yanuzzi of Sayre, sons Jeffrey and Susan Wilkinson of Silver Spring, Fla., Terrence Wilkinson of Jupiter, Fla., Christopher and Kim Wilkinson of Rochester, N.Y., and grandson Zackary Wilkinson of Rochester, N.Y.
Joe is also survived by his sister Rose and brother-in-law John Hughes of Athens, his brother William and sister-in-law Yvonne Wilkinson of Ulster, along with several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. There will be no calling hours. Family will receive friends at Yanuzzi’s Restaurant, 235 Desmond St., Sayre, following the funeral Mass.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home in Sayre. Condolences and messages of sympathy may be made at www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840, in remembrance of Joseph Henry Wilkinson.