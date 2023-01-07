Norma E. (Emerson) Wertz of Johnson City, N.Y., 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 3, 2023. She was a loving wife to her husband of nearly 67 years, Kenneth Wertz, and dear mother to her children Rebecca, Stephen, and Thomas, daughters-in-law Jeanette Wertz and Kristen Jacobsen, and her cherished granddaughter Rachel. She is also survived by several special nieces and a nephew and other extended family members. She will also be missed by so many good friends who loved her.
Norma grew up in Waverly, N.Y., and was a graduate of Waverly High School. She worked at the Robert Packer hospital in Sayre and later as a bookkeeper for the family business in Binghamton. She was a devoted member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Endwell, NY for more than 60 years, including time serving as the clerk of the Session.
Norma will be remembered as a strong, caring woman, devoted to her family and home. She also valued her faith and her friendships throughout her long life. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the nursing staff at Lourdes Memorial Hospital, Seton 1 Cardiac unit, and the staff at United Methodist Homes, Hilltop, for the care and compassion provided to Norma in recent months.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at Northminster Presbyterian Church 711 Farm to Market Road, Endwell, N.Y. 13760. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Service.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
