Rosemary Ann Gablas, 74, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 23, at her granddaughter’s home.
She was born to the late Andrew Gablas and Ann Novak Gablas on Feb. 27, 1947. She was predeceased by her infant sister, Annie; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Glen Ketchum; and her nephew, Glen Ketchum Jr.
Rosie is survived by her two sons, Lee Welfel and Henry Welfel; step-children, Michella Welfel and Dwane Welfel; her grandson, Hendrix Welfel; her granddaughter, Zoe Welfel; nieces, Tina and Renee Ketchum; her special friends, Sunny and Stuart; and many other friends and family that will miss her dearly.
Rosie had a huge heart and love for life and was always willing to help others. Usually with food and lots of hugs and kisses. She enjoyed football, gardening, going to the casino, music, loved dancing and all animals, including her cat Rocky, who will especially miss her.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Rosey’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Deacon Michael Donovan and burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Newfield in the spring. For those unable to attend the services, we will Live Stream the services at 11 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
