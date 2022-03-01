Lloyd J. Splain, 92, of Sayre passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Born in Williamsport, Pa. on May 30, 1929. He was predeceased by his wife, Alice (Knecht); parents, Charles and Edna Splain of Sayre; his sister, Arlene Ogden; and his brother, Bobby.
He is survived by his brother, Danny of Delta Junction Alaska; and his daughters, Vicki Rosenthal (Jim Smith) and Sherry Maher (Dean Maher); as well as grandsons, Douglas Maher and Jake Rosenthal; granddaughter, Heather (Maher) Hall; and four great grandsons, Austin and Tyler Maher also Lucas and Noah Rosenthal.
Lloyd served in the Army as a member of the Big Red 1 in Germany at end of WWII. As a member of the Army boxing team, he was European Welterweight Champion.
After the Army Lloyd worked at Westinghouse as a machinist until he retired, but his real love was farming and raising cattle. His nick name was Chemung Cowboy. He was also an avid golfer and bowler.
Lloyd greatly enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed telling stories from his youth, time in Army, and farming with his daughters.
No services are currently planned. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Lloyd’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.