Nancy A. Beck, 59, of Duncannon and formerly of Sayre, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 in the comfort of her home with family by her side.
Born August 16, 1962 in Sayre, Nancy was a daughter of the late David and Janice (Hawthorne) Gleockner. A 1980 graduate of Sayre High School, she married Jan T. Beck on February 12, 1983.
After her husband enlisted in the United States Air Force, she embraced the role of a military spouse and mother – keeping the family on track during every deployment and tour of duty for over 29 years.
Nancy made homes for her family in Texas, Colorado, South Dakota, Virginia, Hawaii, Delaware, Illinois, and New Jersey. While raising her family and nurturing her children as they attended 23 different schools residing in 17 homes, Nancy was also employed as a Medical Secretary. In 1989, she completed a Medical Assistant Training Course.
Of the many jobs she held and places she had worked, her favorite was at the Dover Air Force Base Veterinary Clinic where she compassionately cared for animals. Her four-legged friends were especially important to Nancy. Every time Jan was deployed, he could count on a new pet in the home upon his return. Her beloved pets were her constant loves and companions throughout her life. Especially important were her dogs Tennessee Jed, Dingle, Jack my Dog, Riley, Johanna, Cali, and Kitty as well as cats Nicholas, Bert, Richard, and Dallas.
Nancy was always outspoken about the rights and equality of all people – especially women. She was a free thinker and was passionate in her beliefs.
Following Jan’s retirement from the United States Air Force, they settled in their mountain home outside of Duncannon. Nancy enjoyed time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends; Beatles music, reading – especially Stephen King, Charles Dickens, and the Harry Potter series – playing computer games, collecting antiques, and visiting historical sites and museums. Trips to Louisiana and Alaska to visit her grandchildren were always special and memorable. Over the last six months, she especially enjoyed traveling to Arizona, St. Croix, and Florida.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jan, and their children, Cherise (Aaron) Hug of Anchorage, Alaska, David Beck of Duncannon, and Erika (Conan) Broyles of Keithville, La.. She was the loving grandmother of Vincent and Mason Hug and Aurora, Phoenix, and Forrest Broyles. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Lynne O’Brien of Waverly, N.Y., half-brother, Phillip Wood of O’Fallon, Ill., and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Laurie Gleockner and half-brother, Gary Wood.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 1pm-2pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Memorial Service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
