Elizabeth “Betty” R. Adams-Biasi, 88, of Sayre, Pa. passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Sayre Health Care Center.
“Betty” as she was known by her family and friends was born in Drums, Pa. on Nov. 24, 1933, the daughter of John Michael Adams and Mary Catherine (Grega) Adams.
She was employed for many years with the billing office of the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre until her retirement in 1997. For many years, Betty was a dedicated member of the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre and for over 14 years participated regularly as a member of the church Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration.
Betty is survived by her son-in-law, Fatmir “Mike” Fejza of Moorestown, NJ step granddaughters, Stacy Lusk and Brenda Marshall, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Betty was recently predeceased by her daughter, Marianne Biasi-Fejza on November 25, 2022, son, William Joseph Biasi III on June 11, 2003, and siblings, Joseph George Adams, Mary A. Adams-Boyle, John Edward Adams, George Adams, Margaret “Margie” Adams-Santangelo, Andrew John Adams, and Anna Adams-Mehallick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave., Sayre with Rev. Daniel Toomey, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave. Sayre, PA 18840 in Betty’s memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.