Marie Ellen Wasielewski, 81, of Concord, North Carolina, passed away peacefully to her eternal home on Saturday, Feb. 11,2023.
Marie was born on Nov. 26, 1941 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Leo Quinn and Marguerite Walker. She was predeceased by her daughter Barbara Webb and granddaughter Brianna Short.
Marie was born and raised in Sayre, Pa., and a lifelong resident until moving to Concord, NC in 2022. She received her GED and then went on to get her Cosmetology license. She was self-employed, owner and operator of Marie’s Family Hair Care. She also worked for multiple local nursing home facilities as a hairdresser.
Marie will be remembered for her strong work ethic and for continuing to work most of her life.
She will also be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her generosity allowed her to do everything in her ability to help others. She and her best friend, Nita Johnson, could frequently be found at thrift stores looking for treasures.
Marie is survived by her loving husband Frederick Wasielewski of Waverly, NY. Her sons Rick Lattimer of Waverly, NY. Ron (Annie) Lattimer of Waverly, NY, Randy (Mary Ann) Lattimer of Troutdale, OR. Daughter, Carol (Kenny) Edney of Concord, NC. Marie is also survived by grandchildren Johnathon, Jacob, Troy, Jordan, Carter, and Mariah. And great grandson, Alex.
A celebration of Marie’s life will take place in Sayre, Pa. at the family’s convenience.
Burial will take place at the Tioga Point Cemetary in Athens, Pa.
Memorials in Marie’s honor may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 (704) 935-9434.
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery is serving the Wasielewski family.