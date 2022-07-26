When tomorrow starts without me, try to understand, an angel came and called my name, then took me by the hand….
Sharon Louise Burgess, 74, of Litchfield passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Friday night, July 22, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital after a long, courageous battle with lung cancer. It would be wrong to say Sharon lost her battle because she always stayed strong. Through her, we know what beauty, strength, determination, resilience and perseverance truly look like. Even though she is no longer with us, it does not mean she lost her fight.
Sharon was born on Dec. 5, 1947 in Sayre, Pa a daughter of the late Lawrence and Charlotte (Benjamin) Stack. On July 11, 1973 she married Philip “Jake” Burgess and together they had shared 49 years of marriage. She was a longtime employee of Paxar and retired in 2003 following 35 years of service. Devoted and treasured by her family, Sharon always looked forward to attending her grandchildren’s sporting events to cheer them on. The holidays were made all the brighter with her delicious treats and lasagna dinners. Sharon enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her flower gardens, camping and having her dog Swisher by her side. A visit to the Casino and being able to yell BINGO always made her heart smile.
Sharon has left her handprint on so many hearts. She will be greatly missed by her loving family who will forever cherish so many loving memories: her devoted husband Jake at home; loving daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Bill Tinkham of Waverly, NY; loving son and daughter-in-law Mark and Heather Burgess of Litchfield, PA; her loving grandchildren: Christie (Mike) Bestys of Rochester, NY; Hollie Tinkham of Waverly, NY; Jake Burgess of Litchfield, PA; Abby Burgess of Litchfield PA; her great-grandchildren: Ellie Bestys and Owen Bestys of Rochester, NY. Sharon is also survived by her siblings: her brothers: Dale (Kathy) Stack; Gerald (Julie) Stack; her sisters: Emma Cron; Loretta Stack; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Glenn Vanderpool, Gerald (Iva) Burgess, Eugene Burgess, Donald Burgess, LeRoy (Terri) Burgess, Barbara Rockwell, Blanch (Francis) McIntyre, Martha (John) Meek, Alice Crossett. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Sharon was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Charlotte (Benjamin) Stack; mother-in-law Wilma Larrabee; step father-in-law, David Larrabee, father-in-law Harvey Burgess; sister Linda Vanderpool; brothers: George Stack; Steven Stack; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Benjamin Cron; Raymond Burgess; Robert Burgess; Rodney Burgess; David Larrabee; Wilma Larrabee; Eugene Rockwell.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, July 29th from 11am-1pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main Street, Nichols, NY. A funeral service and celebration of her life will follow at 1pm with Pastor Chris Gray, officiating. Sharon will be laid to rest in the Orange Hill Cemetery. Memories and Condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Sharon had a heart of gold, and the family requests you kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN 38105 (www.stjude.org) or the Nancy Quattrini Cancer Fund, c/o Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre PA 18840 in loving memory of Sharon Burgess.
Sharon’s family would like to give a very special and heartfelt thank you to all of the providers, nurses, and support staff at the Guthrie Cancer Center and 5 Main Oncology unit at the Robert Packer Hospital for their compassion, kindness and exceptional care.