Larry L. Wanzo, 68, of Nichols passed away on Monday evening, Dec. 20, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa. following a period of declining health.
Larry was born on Nov. 2, 1953 in Sayre, Pa., a son of the late Carlton L. and Elizabeth “Betty” Wanzo. He attended school at Northeast Bradford and left school just prior to graduation to work on the railroad. He was a dedicated employee of the railroad for 40 years. Following retirement and always wanting to keep busy, Larry went to be a driver for Stateline Auto. Larry was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed challenging his family in Wii Bowling and a good game of golf.
Larry will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 31 years Deb Wanzo; his children: Tabetha Wanzo, Jacksin Wanzo, Rebecca Tuttle, Kristy (Tony) Cragle, Patti (Shawn) Pietrzyk and Mark Klotz; his sister and brother-in-law: Cindy and Howard Horrocks; and many friends, among them Pat Klotz. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
He was predeceased by his parents Carlton and Betty Wanzo.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of his life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral chapel.