Frances M. Herz, 95, of Waverly passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Margaret Young Drake; her husbands, Bud Smith and Robert Herz; and her brother, Ford Drake.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Joan Smith Reese of Waverly; her sister, Carol (Chuck) Roan of Palm City, FL; her grandson, Drason M. (Tiffany) Reese of San Antonio, TX; and her great grandchildren, Dovlan, Daxton and Declan, special friends, Gail Inderwies and Fonda Yarman.
Frances was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and graduated from Williamsport High School. She went onto graduate from Williamsport School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She worked in Florida with the Veterans during World War II at the now Biltmore Hotel. She continued her nursing career in Williamsport. Frances was a member of the Book Club, Womans Club, Music Club, PEO, Williamsport Country Club, the Red Cross and a member of the Pine Street Methodist Church. She enjoyed collecting antiques.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Philadelphia First Church of the Brethren, 8707 W. Cheltenham Ave, Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania with a luncheon to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Keystone Hospice, 8765 Stenton Ave, Wyndmoor, PA 19038. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Frances’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.