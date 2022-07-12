Jeanne Madigan Pelkey, died Sunday, July 3, at Hospice of Union County just outside of Charlotte, N.C. She spent the last few days of her life surrounded by and feeling an extreme amount of love from her husband Roy, her three boys William, Tyler and Luke, her three brothers Mark, Tom and Chris, other immediate family and friends.
Jeanne’s extraordinary faith and warrior spirit never wavered over the course of her two-year battle fighting Ovarian Cancer. Her strength continued to show until she was welcomed into heaven with her new wings as the sun rose over Charlotte this past Sunday morning.
Her hands were an extension of God’s as she spent almost four decades working as a nurse, including over 25 years as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist in various hospitals throughout North Carolina, primarily in Charlotte. Jeanne effortlessly placed the well-being of others first, and combined with her determination, allowed her to help thousands of people throughout an incredibly successful career.
Jeanne’s most successful career, however, was that of a wife, mother, daughter and sister. Her love of her family was stubborn, strong and undeterred. She was the ultimate caregiver.
Born on February 22, 1964, she is survived by her husband Roy and sons William, Tyler and Luke Pelkey of Waxhaw, N.C., mother Mary Kay Madigan Ledue (Waxhaw, N.C.), brothers Mark (Waterford, Va.), Tom (Huntersville, N.C.) and Chris Madigan (New York, N.Y.), sister-in-law Maria, nieces Anna and Jacy, and nephews Eric, Ryan, Jack and Kyle Madigan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church (8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28277) on Tuesday, July 12 beginning at 10:45 a.m. A visitation window will begin at 10:30 am.