Stephani “Steph” Marie Murphy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world suddenly on April 16, 2022 at age 67 after recovering from an injury in Brooksville, Fla.. She is survived by her husband, Lyndon Murphy and they would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this July. She was reunited this Easter in the Lord’s Kingdom with her predeceased parents, Geraldine Wormuth and Clifford Latham.
Stephani was born on June 13, 1954 in Binghamton, N.Y. After graduating from high school in Warwick, N.Y. she attended nursing school in NYC. She worked for several years as a registered LPN before changing careers to restaurant management. Steph later became a homemaker after marrying Lyndon and together they raised their six children, sons Steven Murphy, Wilton, CT and Jason (Jenna) Murphy, Purmela, Texas and daughters Robin Moeller, Houston, Texas, Brenda (Christopher) Parsons, Austin, Texas, Christina (Charles) Sweeny, Warrenton, Va. and Lynne Murphy, Fairport, N.Y. Stephani is also survived by her sisters Michelle Puckett, Roanoke Rapids, N.C. and Jennifer Latham, High Point, N.C. and her brothers Joshua Latham, Greensboro, N.C. and Clifford Latham, Greensboro, N.C.
Stephani’s greatest loves in life were her faith in the Lord, her family, especially her 13 grandchildren, her friends and her love of music. She was an active member and board member of the Valley Chorus and extremely proud of founding the choral group Grace Notes in the Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, Fla. Steph loved singing and working with friends on organizing singing performances both in Pa. and in Fla. Her kitchen was often converted into a recording studio during practice sessions with friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Chemung Christian Fellowship Church in Chemung, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Valley Chorus at valleychorus.org. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.