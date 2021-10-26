Carol Sue Gorton, 71, of Barton, N.Y., went home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. She was born in Towanda, Pa. on Sept. 14, 1950. Carol is survived by her husband, Charles Gorton; her three daughters, Jennie and David Fethers, Cheryl Gorton, Melissa Sherman; her grandchildren, Jacob and Hunter Fethers, Cayla and Noah Sherman; also her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Theodore (Ted) and Patty Benjamin, Ronald (Joe) & Sue Benjamin, her sister and brother-in-law, Laurie and John Merrick; several nieces, nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by her father, Theodore Benjamin; and her mother and step-father, Jennie and Larry Rosh.
Carol was an outstanding cook who could make the most delicious creations. Whether she had the recipe or not, she knew just the right ingredients, and always cooked or baked with love. Carol enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flower beds and vegetable garden. She was an avid collector of teapots, red glass and was especially a devoted fan of Elvis.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Tioga Center Baptist Church, 99 Halsey Valley Rd., Barton, N.Y. 13734 on Thursday October 28, 2021 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm. A Memorial Service will be held at Church on Friday October 29, 2021 beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Joel Garrison officiating. Interment will be in Barton Cemetery. Anyone wishing, is welcome to direct memorial contributions in memory of Carol to the Tioga Center Baptist Church. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com