Teri Jo Richards, 49, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at home.
She was predeceased by her son, Austyn Richards.
Teri Jo is survived by her son, Cody Matthew Richards of Port Charlotte, FL; loving friend, Gregory S. Barklow of Port Charlotte, FL; her parents, John F. Richards of Tavares, FL and Barbara C. Richards of Lockhaven, PA; sister, Janelle L. Stine of Johnson City, NY; best friend, Corrina Dyer of Corning, daughter-in-law, Mandy T. Harkison of Port Charlotte, FL, extra son, Jimmy T. Caruthers of Port Charlotte, FL, aunt, Joan Douglass of Waverly and aunt Jackie Cole of Waverly.
Teri Jo enjoyed fashion design, sewing, painting, arts and crafts and her animals.
“Capturing everything I believe in, holding it if only for a moment in time in my hand…Thank you again Linda Cristello and Brook Piccolo. Life is precious, hold what is dear in your hand and closer to your heart. Much like you, my friends.”
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor Teri Jo’s life will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating and burial to follow in Sheshequin Cemetery. For those unable to attend, we will Live Stream the Services at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Teri Jo’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.