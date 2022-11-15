Vic L. Hand, 74, of Endicott, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 12 2022, at Mercy House of the Southern Tier. Vic was predeceased by his brothers, William Holland and Jim “Bugsy” Hand, his mother Marjorie Hand Davison, father, Ed Holland, and second father, Willard J. Hand.
He is survived by his sister, Maude (David) Coleman, brother, Tom (Phyllis) Hand, sister, Alice (Harry) Schneider, sister, Linda (Roger Sands) Johnson, brother, Bill (Cheryl) Hand, sister, Kathy (Andy) Simmons, sister, Becky (Don) Ayers, many nieces, nephews and friends, also his children.
Vic graduated in 1967 from Sayre. He was in the US Air Force in 1967 plus the Reserves. He worked at Robert Packer Hospital in 1981. Vic then starting work at Wilson Hospital in 1981 and retired in 2014. From 2018 to 2019 he was Past Commander of American Legion Post #1700, where he remained a member for 52 years. He loves sports including the Atlanta Braves, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. Vic really loved playing golf.
The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, 300 East Main St. Endicott, NY, on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Endicott, on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.