Sharon “Susie” Forbes, 64, of Sayre, PA, passed away on March 18, 2022.
She was born on September 17, 1957, in Waverly, NY, the daughter of the late George and Glenda (Raymond) Forbes.
Sharon was a high school graduate and worked at Penn York Opportunities for many years and did much volunteering in the community. Sharon loved her family deeply and was always very loyal to them. She was one who always spoke her opinion but if she ever needed help, she was never afraid to ask. Sharon touched many lives with her sense of humor, being a good listener, friendly, quiet, helpful, kind, generous, and was a great joy to everyone she knew. She loved to converse with one and all and once she got to know you, she was a good friend forever. She liked doing arts and crafts.
Sharon is survived by her special friend Joe, her siblings Diane Forbes, Larry Forbes, Gary Forbes, Sally Forbes, Cindy (Trace) Timm, and Alan Forbes, and nieces and nephews Tasha, Amanda, Lucas, Chance, Jon, Holly, Vince, and Tyler, Glenn and Angela, and her beloved cat Cinnamon.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s memory to Bradford County Humane Society, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850.
