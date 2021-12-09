Donna Jean Dunbar passed away Nov. 3, 2021 following a long battle with cancer. Born July 9, 1944 at Tioga Hospital in Waverly, N.Y. to Leroy and Ethel Mae Lenox. Donna was survived by husband, Duane Dunbar, son, Terry and daughter-in-law Bridget Dunbar of Strarksboro, Vt., daughter-in law, Sherry Dunbar of Elizabethtown, PA; grandchildren Brittany and Samantha, Quinn and Peter, and a great-grandson, Paxton, a sister, Carolyn Harris of Sayre, brothers Dale Lenox of Chalfont, Pa. and Lynn Lenox of Boiling Springs, Pa. She was predeceased by both her parents, her daughter, Pamela Jean, and son, Kenneth Timothy.
Donna was very active in both the Big Pond United Methodist Church near their home in Pa. and the Ocklawaha United Methodist Church near their winter home in Florida. She spent her summers creating gardens both at home and with the Valley Garden Club.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Faith Community Methodist Church, Big Pond Road, East Smithfield, PA 18817 and/or to the Ocklawaha United Methodist Church 13333 SE County RD 25, Ocklawaha, FL 32179
Services will be held at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Visiting from 1 to 3 p.m. with the service at 3 p.m. with Reverend Jennifer Wolf, of the Faith Community Methodist Church officiating.