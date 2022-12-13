Marguerite May Fenton, 89, of Sayre, Pa., passed away with her loving family by her side on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Sayre Health Care Center.
She was born on May 23, 1933, in Terrytown, Pa., the daughter of the late Riley and Myrtle Parmenter Darrow.
Marguerite was a member of the Athens Methodist Church and belonged to the Ugly Quilts Quilty Club at the church. She was a Machine Operator at Paxar for 25 years, prior to retiring. Marguerite enjoyed camping and traveling across the US.
She is predeceased by her husband William H. Fenton, Jr., son David Fenton, son and daughter-in-law Jeffery and Robin Fenton, and sisters Doris Slocum and Charlotte Scouten.
Marguerite is survived by her son James (Luisa Spencer) Fenton of Towanda, grandchildren Tiffanie (Scott) Keir, Ryan (Amanda) Fenton, and Bryan Fenton, great-grandchildren Tyler Keir, Ashlee (Jason) Slater, Kyleigh Post, Kolton Keir, Rozlyn Fenton, and Wyatt Fenton, great-great-grandson Noah Post, brother-in-law Everett Slocum, and many nieces and nephews.
At Marguerite’s request, services and interment will be private. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa..
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Marguerite’s name to the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810.