Betty Louise Myers Bennett passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born to her parents Beatrice Charlotte Davidson Myers and her father Isaac Coleman Myers on April 9, 1937 in Sayre, Pa.
Betty was an Athens Bulldog class of 1955. She was a dedicated member/volunteer of the Athens Township Fire Department since 2005. Betty was employed at Walker’s Plumbing, the Sayre Credit Union, and she retired from the Equal Opportunity Program (EOP) in Elmira in 1996. Betty had many interests. She was a Bingo enthusiast, she enjoyed traveling with Dick, playing cards, going to the casino, reading, and spending time with her family and farm life.
Betty is survived by her partner of forty-two years Richard Wise, the father of her children Robert Bennett, her children; Randy (Margene), Rick (Slone), Mark (Josie), and Susan Bennett. Her Stepchildren (children of her partner Richard Wise); Timothy Wise, Kathy Colombo, Karen Palmer, and Gary Wise. Betty has twelve grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren.. She is also survived by her siblings; Robert Myers, Cincy Luis, and Carolyn Knutzen. Also many cousins ,nieces, and nephews. She had two special friends Donie Ammerman and David DeKay. and her beloved dog Harper.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, her siblings; Frank, Ike and Loren Myers, two special friends; Jean Place and Dick Chilson, and her beloved chihuahua Pepi.
A Celebration of Life is planned for June 3, 2023 at 1 p.m., at the Athens Township Fire Hall.
Donations in her name can be given to Guthrie Hospice
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Betty’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com