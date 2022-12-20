Cal (Calvin) Tubbs, of Lockwood, NY, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He was born on Oct. 22, 1960, in Danbury, CT. He grew up in Waverly, NY, spending many precious moments on his grandfather’s farm. He traveled across the country and around the world as a rail worker before settling and building his home in Lockwood.
Cal was a woodsman through and through. He took great pride in foraging, gardening, hunting, and canning. Many looked forward to receiving a jar of his applesauce, hot peppers, or corn relish, or a few bulbs of his garlic. He was generous and loved to share his bounty with friends, family, and acquaintances. Cal had an inquisitive mind and loved literature, history, and debate. He was creative and capable, and enjoyed crafting things with his own hands. Cal felt most at peace in the forest.
He is predeceased by his father, Russell Jr.; his grandmother Dolly; his grandfather, Russell; and his beloved mother, Lyn.
He is survived by his daughter Anna (Konstantin); his brother, Keith (Paula); his sister, Kim (Barry); his grandson, Tyler; his nephews, Brian, and Zach; his niece, Shelby; his dog and cat, Dixie and Mitzy; his best friend, Jennifer; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to an organization close to Cal's heart, American Farmland Trust.