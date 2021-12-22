Tammy J. Salsman, 57, of Ridgebury Township was called home by the Lord, gaining her wings on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tammy was the beloved wife of (Romaine) Salsman for 20 miraculous years. Their marriage brought together seven beautiful children. Along with that came 28 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who were all loved dearly.
Tammy was employed by Chambers Bus Company for 20-plus years. If you saw bus #30, behind that steering wheel was the smiling face known to the kids as “Mrs. Tammy.” She loved all the smiles she would bring to the kids with her quirky jokes and just her kindhearted self. Along with all the joy came that motherly advice she handed out free of charge, whether you wanted to hear it or not. Tammy spent her spare time in her flower beds which led her to six years of employment with Lowe’s in the garden section. Doing what she loved and meeting many people making new lifelong friends.
Tammy was the pure definition of love. Some say she may have loved too hard. Who are we kidding, we all said that. She loved with all her heart (and yours) when you were struggling. She had enough love to pull anyone from whatever struggles they were going through. She was the ray of light to many people, that beacon of light shining through and helping everyone see themselves how she saw you.
One last ray of sunlight Tammy has left for all who knew her……”I have not left you, I’m simply enjoying my next stage of life. Please do not cry for me, rejoice in the fact that I have made it home. Remember I will always love you all. Hold onto my smile……until we meet again on the beaches of heaven.”
Tammy is survived by her loving husband (Romaine) Bromo Salsman and their seven children. Renae (Shawn) McGuire, Cheri (Mark) Brown, Marcia (Joe) Callahan, Craig (Cherie) Miller, Lyle (Angie) Salsman, Danielle Miller, Barry (Melissa) Grace. She is also survived by her siblings Bonnie (Duane) Waltman, Joanne Missie McKean, Mike (Kayla) LaPlant. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends she made along the way.
She was predeceased by her parents Phillip D. Jones and Dorothy L. LaPlant. Her “out laws” in-laws Romaine and Betty Salsman, and her sister and brother-in-law Ease and Jim McCracken.
A celebration of life is being planned by her family and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu flowers, please consider donating to “Not All Superheroes Wear Capes” in Tammy’s honor.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.